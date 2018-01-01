Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim

Reporters Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim from Reuters

More From Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim

Dell Founder Stands Firm on Buyout Offer
Technology

Dell Founder Stands Firm on Buyout Offer

Michael Dell will not raise his $24.4 billion bid for the PC maker, even if a vote on the offer is delayed, sources say.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.