Reporters Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim from Reuters
Technology
Dell Founder Stands Firm on Buyout Offer
Michael Dell will not raise his $24.4 billion bid for the PC maker, even if a vote on the offer is delayed, sources say.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.