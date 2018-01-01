Greg Waldorf

Greg Waldorf is CEO of Invoice2go, a mobile invoicing app for small businesses. Waldorf joined Invoice2go to drive the company’s growth, and to revolutionize cash-flow management for small-business owners. He is affiliated with Accel Partners and currently serves on the board of directors for Grovo, View the Space and VivaReal.

More From Greg Waldorf

Side Gigs Are a Thriving Part of the Economy That Economists Probably Aren't Measuring Very Well
Gig Economy

The dog walker you hired online is an example of the personalized and localized economy traditional economic measures might not be capturing.
5 min read
How Millennials Are Unlocking the New World of Work
Millennials

A generation confronted with stagnating wages finds entrepreneurship an intriguing alternative.
5 min read
How to Navigate Freelancing When You Have a Day Job
Freelancers

Working a job all day and freelancing the rest of the time is tough but digital tools are making it easier.
5 min read
How to Think About Job 'Loyalty' When You're an Independent Worker
Freelancers

Showing loyalty makes the difference for you between surviving and thriving.
5 min read
Why Working Multiple Jobs Will Be the New Normal
Gig Economy

If you're just thinking, 'gig economy,' you ain't seen nothing yet.
6 min read
5 Indications That 'Side-Gigging' Is More Than a Fad
Freelancers

Side jobs are becoming a better and better option, thanks to apps and mobile technology.
4 min read
10 Ways to Avoid the 'Elephant in the Room': Not Getting Paid
Payments and Collections

Don't let a cash crunch ruin the good thing you have with your customer.
5 min read
