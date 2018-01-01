Han-Gwon Lung

Han-Gwon Lung

Guest Writer
Co-founder of Tailored Ink
Han-Gwon Lung is the award-winning CEO and proud co-founder of Tailored Ink, a boutique writing agency for businesses that want language that sells. He was the first hire at Prose Media, and got his agency chops at places such as The Writer and The Economist. His ghostwriting has been published in Content Marketing Institute, Convince & Convert, Kissmetrics and Moz.

4 Things I Learned From Pivoting My Entire Business Toward Marketing ICOs
An Entrepreneur contributor talks about risk and reward, which don't always come as a pair.
3 Things You Need to Know Before Starting Your Own ICO
Ever hear of 'pump-and-dump' groups? You'd best be aware of this and other scams before you jump into cryptocurrency.
Why You Want to Get Involved With ICOs ... Now
Crypto and blockchain are in the same place the internet was 20 years ago. Early adopters and first-movers will have a massive advantage.
3 Ways Augmented Reality Will Find Its Way Into Your Life in 2018 and Beyond
Up to 40 percent of nurses miss the patient's vein on their first attempt at taking blood. That's changing, because of augmented reality.
4 Money-Management Tips To Help You Bootstrap Your Business
For example, don't leave your money lying around in a bank, where the interest rate tends to be an insulting 1 percent a year.
4 Surprising Ways AI Is Changing How We Work With Words (and What That Means for Marketing)
Soon, Google will be able to search out that tiny portion of a podcast you want. Oh, and writers and translators will be out of a job.
Entrepreneur Stories of Struggle and Success: 7 Founders Tell All
Scaling. Building a stellar reputation. Improvising. Dealing with stress: Here's how six guys (and one gal) did it.
4 Tips on How to Make 6 Figures as a Full-Time Freelancer
You may think that that nice Manhattan home and car you dream about are unattainable. You're wrong.
7 Steps to Becoming a Professional Copywriter
Those first few rejection emails will hit you like a sucker punch. If you can take 'em, you just might have a promising career in store.
How 4 Influencers Built Their Personal Brands From Scratch
Ever wonder why some entrepreneurs take their personal brands to the next level and become household names?
How to Optimally Answer, 'What Do You Do?'
Sometimes, just replying, "You know, I'm not 100 percent sure" breaks the ice and gets a more productive conversation started.
The 5 Rules of Killer Copywriting That Will Hook Prospects at 'Hello'
Copywriting is the one marketing tool that will never change. So, why don't people still not know how to do it right?
5 Rules of Branding That Will Make You A Sought-After Superstar
Customers stick with companies they like and remember for the long haul. Ask yourself, "What does my brand represent?"
5 Rules of Marketing That Will Help You Find the Right Niche and Thrive
Being first matters more than being better. Just ask Coca-Cola. Better yet, ask Pepsi.
The Tools That 5 Highly Productive Entrepreneurs Use
Slack. Tripit. Dropir. SproutSocial: Is your head spinning yet? Here are recommendations for the best productivity tools to use.
