Guest Writer

VP Marketing at Uberflip

Hana Abaza is the VP Marketing at Uberflip, a platform that helps marketers create, manage and optimize content experiences at every stage of the funnel to boost engagement and generate leads. A blend modern chic, tech geek and entrepreneurial hustle, she combines a data-driven approach with her knack for communicating inspired tech solution to mainstream audiences to get results. Say hi on twitter @HanaAbaza