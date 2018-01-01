Hana Abaza is the VP Marketing at Uberflip, a platform that helps marketers create, manage and optimize content experiences at every stage of the funnel to boost engagement and generate leads. A blend modern chic, tech geek and entrepreneurial hustle, she combines a data-driven approach with her knack for communicating inspired tech solution to mainstream audiences to get results. Say hi on twitter @HanaAbaza
Ready for Anything
Forget 'Coffee's for Closers.' Instead, Think: 'Content's for Closers.'
Five ways to get your sales and marketing teams to work together on content that will help you close deals.
Online Marketing
How Does Your Marketing Content Measure Up?
Which tools are best to move your audience from clicks to conversions?
Ready for Anything
These 7 Mistakes Can Make Your Marketing Automation Investment Worthless
Marketing and sales are fundamentally about finding people curious about your product and communicating with them. Technology will disappoint you if you forget that.