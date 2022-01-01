Hanna Shanar
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Hanzo Enterprises
Hanna Shanar is a published researcher with a Bachelor of Arts in biology. Hanna began medical school in Summer 2020 at the age of 21. By September 2021, he released his best-selling book, "A Search for Truth." Currently, he is a third-year medical student and CEO of a well-networked social agency.
Latest
Money & Finance
The Most Effective Way to Become a Millionaire Is Still Through Education. Here's Why.
The statistics tell the story that education is the most reliable way to financial success, regardless of what the influencer on social media tells you.
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
