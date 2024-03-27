You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Is a Master's Degree Worth It for Aspiring Entrepreneurs, or Does It Just Delay Success? Here's What You Should Know. Evaluating the tradeoffs of lost income and higher education

By Hanna Shanar

Key Takeaways

  • The decision to pursue a master's degree versus entering the workforce with a bachelor's degree involves a detailed analysis of both tangible costs and opportunity costs.
  • Beyond the straightforward financial investment required for education, it's important to consider the income you will forego during your time in school.
  • While financial considerations are crucial, you should also evaluate the value of education beyond monetary returns — like personal and professional growth, networking opportunities and access to specialized knowledge.
entrepreneur daily

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the realm of entrepreneurship and career advancement, the decision to pursue higher education often comes down to a critical analysis of cost versus opportunity cost. This analysis becomes even more pertinent when considering the financial implications of obtaining a master's degree compared to entering the workforce with a bachelor's degree.

With the average income for bachelor's degree holders at $60,000 per year and the cost of a master's degree running at $30,000 per year over two years, the decision is not merely financial but strategic.

Understanding cost and opportunity cost

Before delving into the specifics, it's essential to differentiate between cost and opportunity cost. Cost refers to the tangible expenses incurred during the pursuit of education, such as tuition, books, and living expenses. Opportunity cost, however, represents the income or benefits one foregoes by choosing one path over another. For an aspiring entrepreneur or professional, understanding this distinction is vital for making informed decisions that align with long-term goals.

Related: Exploring the Intricate Interplay of Education, Income and Entrepreneurial Success

The financials: A closer look

The average cost of obtaining a master's degree is $60,000 over two years. This figure does not account for ancillary expenses, including potential interest on loans, which can further increase the total investment. On the surface, this cost is counterbalanced by the promise of a higher average income post-graduation, which stands at $80,000 for master's degree holders.

However, this simplistic view overlooks the opportunity cost associated with pursuing a master's degree. For two years, an individual forgoes an average income of $60,000 annually, amounting to $120,000 in lost earnings. This figure significantly impacts the net benefit of obtaining a master's degree, especially when considering the time value of money and potential investments that could have been made with the income earned during this period.

The entrepreneurial perspective

For entrepreneurs and those with a keen eye on career advancement, the decision to pursue a master's degree is not solely about immediate financial returns. The value of higher education often extends beyond the paycheck. Advanced degrees can provide invaluable networks, specialized knowledge and credibility that can be particularly beneficial in certain industries or entrepreneurial ventures.

Moreover, the skills and insights gained during the pursuit of a master's degree can lead to more significant opportunities, potentially resulting in ventures that far exceed the income differential between bachelor's and master's degree holders. Therefore, while the opportunity cost is a critical consideration, it's also essential to weigh these intangible benefits.

Calculating the break-even point

To make an informed decision, one must calculate the break-even point of their educational investment. This calculation considers the total cost of the degree, the opportunity cost of lost earnings and the differential in post-graduation earnings. Specifically, with a total financial investment of $180,000 — comprising $60,000 in tuition and $120,000 in lost income — it would take nine years of working at an $80,000 annual income to break even. When including the two years spent obtaining the master's degree, the total time investment to reach a break-even point is precisely 11 years.

This break-even analysis is crucial for those contemplating a master's degree, as it provides a clear timeline for when the financial benefits of the degree will start to outweigh the costs and lost earnings. It's a vital consideration that requires individuals to take a long-term view of their career trajectory and financial goals.

Related: The Most Effective Way to Become a Millionaire Is Still Through Education. Here's Why.

Beyond the numbers: The value of education

While the financial analysis of cost versus opportunity cost is crucial, the decision to pursue a master's degree should also consider personal and professional growth. Education is not merely a financial transaction but an investment in one's capabilities, worldview and potential to impact society. For those with a clear vision of their career path or entrepreneurial goals, the value of a master's degree might far exceed its initial cost and opportunity cost.

Moreover, in an increasingly complex and competitive global economy, the depth of knowledge and expertise gained through a master's degree can be a significant differentiator. This is particularly true for entrepreneurs who seek to innovate and lead in their respective fields.

Making the decision: A strategic approach

The decision to pursue a master's degree, with its inherent costs and opportunity costs, requires a strategic approach. Prospective students and entrepreneurs should:

  • Conduct a thorough financial analysis, including the calculation of the break-even point

  • Consider the intangible benefits of higher education, such as networking opportunities, skill development and access to resources

  • Reflect on their career goals and the role that a master's degree might play in achieving those objectives

  • Explore alternative paths to acquiring the desired skills and knowledge, such as professional certifications, online courses or practical experience

In conclusion, the analysis of cost versus opportunity cost in the context of higher education is a complex but essential exercise for entrepreneurs and professionals. By taking a holistic and strategic approach to this decision, individuals can align their educational pursuits with their long-term career and entrepreneurial aspirations, ensuring that their investment yields not just financial returns but personal and professional fulfillment.

Related: How to Get a Master's Degree Without Going Into Debt
Hanna Shanar

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

CEO & Founder of The Publicity Hub & Medicine Unlocked

Hanna Shanar is a best selling author, fourth year medical student, CEO & founder of The Publicity Hub and Medicine Unlocked. Pubhub is a public relations firm renowned for captivating digital campaigns for high-profile clients. Medicine Unlocked is a news platform for students and professionals.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

How To Improve Your Soft Skills and Emotional Intelligence in 7 Easy Steps

Using these simple but effective approaches will help a person in their business, life and relationships.

By Zamir Shukho
Business Solutions

Secure Reliable Project Management Support for $25

This project management software comes with tools for generating timesheets, running what-if scenarios, and creating complex schedules.

By Entrepreneur Store
Employee Experience & Recruiting

ZipRecruiter vs. Indeed: Which is the Best Hiring Platform for Small Business

Diving into the strengths and weaknesses of ZipRecruiter and Indeed, we'll help guide small-business owners in choosing the ideal hiring platform.

By Entrepreneur Deals
Side Hustle

These Are the 10 Best States for Starting a Side Hustle, New Research Reveals

One side hustle might not be as lucrative as another — and location matters.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

I Started a Semi-Passive Side Hustle That Earns $33,000 a Week on Amazon: 'Selling There Is a No-Brainer'

Dr. Jenny Woo wanted to create a product that would help people connect, and it turned out to be a lucrative one.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

CEO Gets Dragged After Posting 'Infuriatingly Cringe' Crying Selfie After Laying Off Employees

A LinkedIn post by Braden Wallake, the CEO of HyperSocial, is making the rounds for being out of touch.

By Emily Rella