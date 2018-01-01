Harrison Monarth

5 Secrets to Writing a Memorable Speech
There are some very useful guidelines that can serve any speechwriter's needs.
Why Unusual Habits Can Be Vital to Your Success
Our cause-and-effect rituals, recognized as such and nurtured, can turn into quasi-religious habits that become the rails on which success arrives, time after time.
5 Simple Resolutions That Will Make You Smarter, Happier and More Confident
Focus on adding specific elements to your life that will not only bring you positive and lasting results, but are also enjoyable in and of themselves.
How to Disrupt Your Next Meeting -- and Look Like the Smartest Person in the Room
Even the most ineffective meetings represent opportunities for leverage.
Act Like a Leader: Help Others Succeed. Build Strategic Alliances. Know Yourself.
These tried-and-true practices can put you on a short list of performers who have the edge in the leadership race.
Layoffs or 'Downsizing'? 4 Tips for Speaking Strategically.
In virtually every aspect of our lives, we create meaning with the use of selective wording, framing and spin.
Develop These 7 Skills to Become a More Influential Person
Each one of us has our own skills and talents, and we too can develop them and propel ourselves into positions of influence.
3 Ways to Interact With Others That Will Make You More Charismatic
By harnessing and developing positive substitutes to these turn-off traits, anyone can add to their charm and interpersonal effectiveness.
4 Strategies to Regulate Your Emotions in Stressful Situations
How we handle our emotions in these fraught situations sends powerful clues about how we manage the pressures of leadership.
5 Steps to Fix Your Personal Brand When Insults Stick
How do you redirect public perceptions when criticisms stick, especially if these labels are based in reality?
7 Tips to Make Sure Your LinkedIn Picture Is Helping, Not Hurting, Your Prospects
Your photo on the professional network says a lot more about you than you think.
5 Steps to Boost the Skills That Will Help You Better Connect With People
The skills that encompass emotional intelligence are essential in making leaders, followers and organizations successful.
4 Blunders That Can Damage Your Executive Presence
Whether you're leading a team or climbing the corporate ladder, prepare yourself so you don't make these mistakes.
Good Leaders Persuade. They Don't Manipulate.
Manipulators are heard, but persuaders are believed because they are trusted, which results in a win-win.
Want to Become the Most Interesting Person Around? Start With These 7 Steps.
Not only are interesting people more liked, they are more successful.
