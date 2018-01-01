Harry Kabadaian

Harry Kabadaian

Guest Writer
CEO of Fancy Lab
Harry Kabadaian is the CEO of Fancy Lab, a digital marketing agency. Kabadaian is also the co-founder of Ideal Evolved, a Magento development company. He's a serial entrepreneur and brand strategist who's passionate about marketing, tech and small business.

More From Harry Kabadaian

3 Ways in Which AI Could Enhance Your Company's UX
Artificial Intelligence

3 Ways in Which AI Could Enhance Your Company's UX

As of 2017, according to one study, 61 percent of businesses polled said they'd already implemented AI. Is yours one of them?
5 min read
5 Ways Artificial Intelligence Can Improve Your Business Right Now
Ready for Anything

5 Ways Artificial Intelligence Can Improve Your Business Right Now

Machines don't waste time.
5 min read
How to Overcome the Inertia That Keeps Businesses From Deploying AI
Ready for Anything

How to Overcome the Inertia That Keeps Businesses From Deploying AI

Artificial intelligence promises enormous new capabilities, but the challenges getting there have most businesses proceeding cautiously.
5 min read
How Bots Steal Your Online Advertising Budget
Digital Marketing

How Bots Steal Your Online Advertising Budget

The digital ad space is rife with fraud and bots, stealing your precious marketing dollars.
6 min read
