Hasan Haider

Hasan Haider

Guest Writer
Partner, 500 Startups
Hasan Haider is a Partner at 500 Startups, the most active early-stage VC firm in the world, based in San Francisco. He oversees 500 Falcons, the MENA-focused fund that is a part of the global 500 Startups network.

More From Hasan Haider

10 Ways First-Time Entrepreneurs Can Better Their Startup's Chances At Fundraising
Growth Strategies

10 Ways First-Time Entrepreneurs Can Better Their Startup's Chances At Fundraising

A few tips for the first-time founders who are looking for funding right now in the MENA region.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.