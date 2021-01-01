Hassan Fawaz, an active member of Young Arab Leaders, is an entrepreneur and financial expert involved in several business ventures. He currently occupies the role of CEO of Global Investment Ventures Capital (GIV Capital), which is an online forex and contract for differences (CFD) brokerage company that he himself founded in 2018. The real estate business is another field he is active in, developing projects in Iraq, Ghana, and Lebanon, as well as becoming involved in a number of construction projects.

Hassan’s education began at the International School of Choueifat in Lebanon, a renowned school that is part of the SABIS global network. Next, he attended the Lebanese American University between 2006 and 2010, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Banking Studies with emphasis on banking and finance, chartered by the State of New York. In 2019, he enrolled in and completed the Fintech Program given at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School.

Before starting his own business, Hassan gained experience working in Qatar as a financial controller with Energy International, a leading supplier of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and electro-mechanical products in the MENA region. Moreover, he has worked in the GCC region, Iraq, and Africa, mainly in the field of finance. Over the course of his career, Hassan has developed specialties in investment management, wealth management, corporate finance, structured finance, and business development.