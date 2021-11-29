Hayat AlHassan is the co-founder of Sweech, a tech startup with a vision to bring the joy and freedom of mobility to the MENAP region. Her expertise lies at the intersection of technology, product development, and design. Hayat started her career in software engineering after graduating from NYU Abu Dhabi with a degree in computer science. She is now leading product and design at Sweech. Hayat’s vision for the region is the driver behind her exploration. She is actively developing her expertise and perspective to support in advancing the tech ecosystem in the UAE and across the region.

https://www.sweech.io