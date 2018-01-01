Hayden Mollard

Starting a Business
Choosing Individual Or Corporate Sponsorship For Your UAE Business
We will look more closely at LLC companies, for which there are two paths for entrepreneurs: an individual local sponsor or a corporate sponsor. Both take a 51% share in your company but with different implications.
Setting Up Shop In The UAE: The Role Of A Local Sponsor For Your Enterprise
Any mainland business that has activities which fall under commercial or industrial licenses can only be 49% owned by a foreign entrepreneur– with a local sponsor owning the other 51% stake.