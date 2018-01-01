Heather and Pete Christothoulou

Guest Writer

Founder of Heathermade; CEO of Marchex

Heather Christothoulou is the founder of Heathermade, a line of allergy-free baked goods at Costco. A trained chef, Heather blogs for a community of millions at heatherchristo.com about the allergy-free lifestyle, and recently published Pure Delicious, a new cookbook aimed to help people with food allergies experience the joy of eating. Pete Christothoulou is the CEO and co-founder of Marchex, a mobile advertising analytics company. They live in Seattle with their two children.

You can find Pete on LinkedIn where he blogs about hiring and corporate culture. Heather is on Twitter @heatherchristo, Instagram and Facebook.