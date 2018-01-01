Heather Clancy

More From Heather Clancy

How Facebook's Social Network for Work Will Change Business
Communications

How Facebook's Social Network for Work Will Change Business

The service's imminent arrival is certain to rekindle the debate surrounding the long-term future of email and a new wave of other services that aim to reinvent how employees communicate.
8 min read
IBM, Facebook Team Up on Marketing Analytics Mashup
Collaborating

IBM, Facebook Team Up on Marketing Analytics Mashup

The goal is to drive personalized campaigns, both on the social network and across other digital channels.
2 min read
Worried About Insider Data Theft? This Startup Has You Covered.
Security

Worried About Insider Data Theft? This Startup Has You Covered.

Analytics software from Canadian startup Interset identifies activity that deviates from "good" behavior and proactively alerts managers.
2 min read
Will the Workplace Lead Wearable Technology Adoption?
Wearable Tech

Will the Workplace Lead Wearable Technology Adoption?

Experts say adoption of wearables at work will outpace it at home thanks to improved safety, productivity, and collaboration.
3 min read
Is This Industry Disruptor Ripe for Disruption?
Competition

Is This Industry Disruptor Ripe for Disruption?

This week, Salesforce.com adds analytics to its enterprise software portfolio as far smaller companies eye its hold on the customer relationship management category.
3 min read
This Is the Biggest Email Provider You've Never Heard Of
Email Marketing

This Is the Biggest Email Provider You've Never Heard Of

A little-known company handles huge volumes of marketing missives, customer service notes and fraud alerts for the likes of American Express, Groupon, and PayPal.
2 min read
Who's on Your Site?
Technology

Who's on Your Site?

Real-time tracking tools make it easier than ever to monitor your online traffic.
2 min read
Meet Via Video
Technology

Meet Via Video

Videoconferencing technology comes to the rescue when being there isn't an option.
4 min read
Laptop Quick Fixes

Laptop Quick Fixes

Emergency-care options for your ailing notebook.
3 min read
Social Marketing
Marketing

Social Marketing

Make friends in all the right places online, and watch your site's traffic soar.
2 min read
Cyber Agents
Growth Strategies

Cyber Agents

New travel planners aren't your everyday Orbitz.
5 min read
Computer Problems Got You Stranded?
Technology

Computer Problems Got You Stranded?

Here's how to find emergency care for your ailing laptop.
4 min read
Join Forces Online

Join Forces Online

Web-based collaboration technology plays go-between when face-to-face isn't possible.
2 min read
Unscramble This

Unscramble This

Encrypting data can save you lots of heartache. How should you do it?
3 min read
Word Gets Around

Word Gets Around

How can your company harness the power of rave reviews? A customer-driven social networking site makes it possible.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.