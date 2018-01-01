Heather Lloyd-Martin

Keep Your Head
Starting a Business

How to keep your homebased business running strong in the middle of a personal crisis
3 min read
Entrepreneurs

Home-Biz Battle Stations

Don't let a personal crisis sink your home biz. This six-step battle plan will keep you afloat in rough waters.
4 min read
Act Your Age

If you're a youngster-or just look like one-follow these tips for making a professional impression.
3 min read
Take Note

Check out this cool tool: ABERA's Note Taker 868C, the scanning gadget that rules
1 min read
That's a Promise

If you're ready to get your business in shape, try implementing these four resolutions.
3 min read
Smokin'!
Starting a Business

Get a stylish, chic desk without breaking the bank.
1 min read
Jingle Hell

With the holidays coming up faster than you can say "Stuff that bird," maybe it's time you slowed down enough to enjoy them.
3 min read
Kodak Moment

Consider yourself an amateur photographer? Here's a cool new camera to check out.
1 min read
Beat Those Wintertime Blahs

Break out the mittens and the St. John's Wort-it's almost winter. Follow these steps to stave off the cold-weather blues.
5 min read
Oh, Give Me a Home
Starting a Business

Roll up your sleeves and get your homebased biz off the ground with these 21 tips.
6 min read
Starting a Business

Write On

Always checking out the latest products on the market? Then check out this cool pen.
1 min read
It's About Time

Time management tips for making the most of your busy days
5 min read
Get Outta Town

Guidelines for taking a vacation when you're a homebased business owner
4 min read
