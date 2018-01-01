Heather Lloyd-Martin

Starting a Business
Keep Your Head
How to keep your homebased business running strong in the middle of a personal crisis
Entrepreneurs
Home-Biz Battle Stations
Don't let a personal crisis sink your home biz. This six-step battle plan will keep you afloat in rough waters.
Act Your Age
If you're a youngster-or just look like one-follow these tips for making a professional impression.
Take Note
Check out this cool tool: ABERA's Note Taker 868C, the scanning gadget that rules
That's a Promise
If you're ready to get your business in shape, try implementing these four resolutions.
Smokin'!
Get a stylish, chic desk without breaking the bank.
Jingle Hell
With the holidays coming up faster than you can say "Stuff that bird," maybe it's time you slowed down enough to enjoy them.
Kodak Moment
Consider yourself an amateur photographer? Here's a cool new camera to check out.
Beat Those Wintertime Blahs
Break out the mittens and the St. John's Wort-it's almost winter. Follow these steps to stave off the cold-weather blues.
Oh, Give Me a Home
Roll up your sleeves and get your homebased biz off the ground with these 21 tips.
Write On
Always checking out the latest products on the market? Then check out this cool pen.
It's About Time
Time management tips for making the most of your busy days
Get Outta Town
Guidelines for taking a vacation when you're a homebased business owner