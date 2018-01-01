Heather Ripley is the founder and CEO of Ripley PR in Maryville, Tenn., a national public relations agency specializing in companies involved in the building trades, franchising, health care IT, manufacturing and technology.
Hiring
Who Do You Trust to Hire Your Next Top Employee?
Why you should add a recruiter to your talent-acquisition team.
Online Reputation Management
Who's Managing Your Online Reviews?
Remember: Just a few negative words can plunge your business into a one-star muck bath you'll spend days or even weeks recovering from.
Online Reviews
Using Online Reviews to Win New Customers
Taking the time to respond to all reviews, both good and bad, will improve your business image in the long run.
Nonprofit Marketing
Public Acknowledgement Is an Effective Way to Get and Keep Donors
Lots of organizations depend on donors. Here's how to get them to keep on giving.
Vendors
Do You Choose Your Vendors as Carefully as You Do a New Hire?
Have you ever considered putting down your expectations on paper?
Emergency Plans
Do You Have a 'Business Continuity Plan'?
If disaster strikes, what will you do? Here are four tips on how to prepare.
Ready for Anything
Your Company's Success Depends on Your Sales Skills
Even if you delegate the sales function, these three tips will make you a great salesperson by proxy.
Crisis Management
Is Your Business Prepared to Handle an Unexpected Emergency?
It's better to scramble now and lay a foundation with a crisis-communications plan than when the company is in the hot seat.
Managing Employees
Field a Team of 'A' Players at Your Startup
Don't let chronic C players jeopardize your organization's chances at success.
Team Management
Entrepreneurs, Have No Fear of Trusting Your Employees
You weren't afraid of risk when you launched your business, now take the risk of trusting your team to help you grow it.
Customer Relationship
Don't Let Your Business Be Held Hostage by a Nightmare Client
Here are the warning signs that a customer relationship is turning toxic and you need to get out.