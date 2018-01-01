Heather Ripley

Heather Ripley

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Ripley PR

Heather Ripley is the founder and CEO of Ripley PR in Maryville, Tenn., a national public relations agency specializing in companies involved in the building trades, franchising, health care IT, manufacturing and technology.

More From Heather Ripley

Who Do You Trust to Hire Your Next Top Employee?
Hiring

Who Do You Trust to Hire Your Next Top Employee?

Why you should add a recruiter to your talent-acquisition team.
3 min read
Who's Managing Your Online Reviews?
Online Reputation Management

Who's Managing Your Online Reviews?

Remember: Just a few negative words can plunge your business into a one-star muck bath you'll spend days or even weeks recovering from.
5 min read
Using Online Reviews to Win New Customers
Online Reviews

Using Online Reviews to Win New Customers

Taking the time to respond to all reviews, both good and bad, will improve your business image in the long run.
5 min read
Public Acknowledgement Is an Effective Way to Get and Keep Donors
Nonprofit Marketing

Public Acknowledgement Is an Effective Way to Get and Keep Donors

Lots of organizations depend on donors. Here's how to get them to keep on giving.
4 min read
Do You Choose Your Vendors as Carefully as You Do a New Hire?
Vendors

Do You Choose Your Vendors as Carefully as You Do a New Hire?

Have you ever considered putting down your expectations on paper?
5 min read
Do You Have a 'Business Continuity Plan'?
Emergency Plans

Do You Have a 'Business Continuity Plan'?

If disaster strikes, what will you do? Here are four tips on how to prepare.
5 min read
Your Company's Success Depends on Your Sales Skills
Ready for Anything

Your Company's Success Depends on Your Sales Skills

Even if you delegate the sales function, these three tips will make you a great salesperson by proxy.
4 min read
Is Your Business Prepared to Handle an Unexpected Emergency?
Crisis Management

Is Your Business Prepared to Handle an Unexpected Emergency?

It's better to scramble now and lay a foundation with a crisis-communications plan than when the company is in the hot seat.
4 min read
Field a Team of 'A' Players at Your Startup
Managing Employees

Field a Team of 'A' Players at Your Startup

Don't let chronic C players jeopardize your organization's chances at success.
5 min read
Entrepreneurs, Have No Fear of Trusting Your Employees
Team Management

Entrepreneurs, Have No Fear of Trusting Your Employees

You weren't afraid of risk when you launched your business, now take the risk of trusting your team to help you grow it.
4 min read
Don't Let Your Business Be Held Hostage by a Nightmare Client
Customer Relationship

Don't Let Your Business Be Held Hostage by a Nightmare Client

Here are the warning signs that a customer relationship is turning toxic and you need to get out.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.