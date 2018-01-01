Heidi Lynne Kurter

Heidi Lynne Kurter

Guest Writer
Global People Development Consultant
Heidi Lynne Kurter is a people development consultant, executive coach, speaker and writer who has helped businesses and organizations around the world hire, train and lead their teams confidently and effectively. Learn more at heidilynneco.com

More From Heidi Lynne Kurter

What 8 Weeks of Interviewing for Jobs Taught Me About the Gap in Berlin Businesses
Company Culture

What 8 Weeks of Interviewing for Jobs Taught Me About the Gap in Berlin Businesses

German startups lack this key quality that American companies have.
5 min read
What 13 Years and 200 Retail Store Launches Have Taught Tory Burch About Leadership
Women Entrepreneurs

What 13 Years and 200 Retail Store Launches Have Taught Tory Burch About Leadership

Here is what the iconic fashion designer has learned along her journey that may help other entrepreneurs along theirs.
4 min read
4 Mindset Shifts Creative Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Richard Branson
Entrepreneur Mindset

4 Mindset Shifts Creative Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Richard Branson

Forget about the money.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.