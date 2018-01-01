Hema traces her roots from a well-respected family of Businessmen in India. Their companies are under seven flourishing sectors namely 5-Star hotels, construction, manpower, entertainment, FMCG, land & water developments. Hema officially launched her international collection during LONDON FASHION WEEK of spring summer 2014. Diverging from the fashion trend of renovation, Hema is centering her designs on innovation.
Business Planning
#6 Things to Keep in Mind While Running a Business from a Different Country
Unexpected things are bound to come up, so do yourself the favour of checking things out before you jump in