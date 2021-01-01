About Henrietta Holtz
Henrietta Holtz is a young tech entrepreneur and guest speaker, who is involved in bitcoin technology and blockchain development since 2014. She has a following of over 80,000 people on Twitter and mentored over 200 companies and exchanges over the last decade through her initiative Kreox
More From Henrietta Holtz
Sponsored Content
This Social Non-Profit Works With the Wounded War Veterans
ClearPath Lending, which donates to the Wounded Warrior Project, understands that businesses should exist, not just for pure profit, but for creating an impact in people's lives