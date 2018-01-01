Herb Weisbaum

Herb Weisbaum is a reporter at CNBC.com.

Television

Everyone Hates Their Cable Provider, Apparently

While cable TV and high-speed Internet are basic necessities for many of us, we aren't happy with the service we get.
4 min read
Tax Center

Your Most Common Tax Questions Answered

Take down your tax season stress with answers to five frequently asked questions.
6 min read
Finance

For Scammers, Obamacare Rollout a Fresh Opportunity to Strike

Consumer advocates and security experts warn that the implementation of the new health-care changes will create opportunities for fraudsters to steal consumers' money and personal information.
5 min read
Ready for Anything

The Top 10 Consumer Complaints

A new survey by the Consumer Federation of America lists auto sales, home repairs and debt disputes among the top consumer gripes.
4 min read
Finance

Overdraft Protection Will Cost You, But How Much?

A new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau raises questions about overdraft practices at some financial institutions.
5 min read
