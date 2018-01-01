Herb Weisbaum is a reporter at CNBC.com.
Television
Everyone Hates Their Cable Provider, Apparently
While cable TV and high-speed Internet are basic necessities for many of us, we aren't happy with the service we get.
Tax Center
Your Most Common Tax Questions Answered
Take down your tax season stress with answers to five frequently asked questions.
Finance
For Scammers, Obamacare Rollout a Fresh Opportunity to Strike
Consumer advocates and security experts warn that the implementation of the new health-care changes will create opportunities for fraudsters to steal consumers' money and personal information.
Ready for Anything
The Top 10 Consumer Complaints
A new survey by the Consumer Federation of America lists auto sales, home repairs and debt disputes among the top consumer gripes.
Finance
Overdraft Protection Will Cost You, But How Much?
A new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau raises questions about overdraft practices at some financial institutions.