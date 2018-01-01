Hetin Sakhuja

Marketing
How to Build an Intrusive Model to Connect with Mobile Audience
Marketers for long have been perplexed, trying to understand and more importantly, get hold of an effective model to connect with their target audience on their smart phones.
mobile gaming
Are Mobile Games the Next Big Platform for Advertisements?
Many of the mobile gaming platforms are now being tested by e-commerce companies for promotions, mostly through banner display advertisements - the conventional model of brand recall rather than brand engagement.