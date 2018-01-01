Hetin Sakhuja

Hetin Sakhuja

Guest Writer
Techopreneur & Founder of Lucky Stars
Hetin Sakhuja is a technopreneur and the founder of Lucky Stars, a brand-consumer interaction platform through contest driven app.

More From Hetin Sakhuja

How to Build an Intrusive Model to Connect with Mobile Audience
Marketing

How to Build an Intrusive Model to Connect with Mobile Audience

Marketers for long have been perplexed, trying to understand and more importantly, get hold of an effective model to connect with their target audience on their smart phones.
3 min read
Are Mobile Games the Next Big Platform for Advertisements?
mobile gaming

Are Mobile Games the Next Big Platform for Advertisements?

Many of the mobile gaming platforms are now being tested by e-commerce companies for promotions, mostly through banner display advertisements - the conventional model of brand recall rather than brand engagement.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.