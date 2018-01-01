Hira Saeed

Hira Saeed

Digital Marketing Consultant & Public Speaker
Hira Saeed is a Tech Geek Girl who is a writer by passion and Social media & PR consultant by profession. Her experience ranges from remote jobs, startup entrepreneurship and consultancy to event management and senior-level marketing positions. Hira is also a public speaker and columnist who shares her views on AI and chatbots on VentureBeat.

More From Hira Saeed

#5 Problems Blockchain Technology can Readily Solve
Blockchain

#5 Problems Blockchain Technology can Readily Solve

Blockchain technology is one of the upcoming avenues that will change the course of how.com used to work
5 min read
#5 Reasons why Personal Branding Should Not Be Overlooked
Personal Branding

#5 Reasons why Personal Branding Should Not Be Overlooked

Once you start identifying the blocks that build your personality, you will find that one unique selling point you can use to sell your brand.
5 min read
It's Time to Debunk the Myths of Remote Working
Freelance and Remote Working

It's Time to Debunk the Myths of Remote Working

While working from home is beneficial, it comes with its own challenges, which some people may find difficult to cope with
6 min read
5 Lessons I Learnt After I Left My Cubicle
Entrepreneurship

5 Lessons I Learnt After I Left My Cubicle

One thing every employed person should do, apart from saving is to identify a small start-up
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.