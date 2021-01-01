More From Howie Jones
Productivity
Take Your Online Calendar for a Spin With a Summer Road Trip
If you need a family tradition to put on the calendar this summer, what about a road trip? Roadside attractions, rural scenery, and even the constant “Are we there yet” are all part of the fun. Compared to travel by air or train, road trips also make it easier to practice social distancing. Plan one […] The post Take Your Online Calendar for a Spin With a Summer Road Trip appeared first on Calendar.
Productivity
How to Use Your Calendar to be More Productive Everyday
It can be challenging to stay productive when you’re no longer in an office surrounded by colleagues and managers. So, how do you keep track of everything you have to do? What if we told you the answer is right in front of you? That’s right, your Calendar. Your Calendar management is one of the best […] The post How to Use Your Calendar to be More Productive Everyday appeared first on Calendar.
Productivity
7 Tips for Mastering Hybrid Work
Are you still working from home even after the pandemic? Many American workers are making the switch. However, there are still some benefits that come from going to the office. The social life, productive atmosphere, and office amenities all help you perform a better job. That’s part of why a large portion of the workforce […] The post 7 Tips for Mastering Hybrid Work appeared first on Calendar.
Productivity
After Work Transitions When Working From Home
As I’m trying to write this article, my neighbor is methodically running his leaf blower. The background noise is intrusive and interesting with my flow. But, this noise pollution is just one of many distractions we’ve had to overcome while working from home. Returning back to the office may be on tap for many — […] The post After Work Transitions When Working From Home appeared first on Calendar.