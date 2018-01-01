Hrishikesh Jha

Contributor
Chief People Officer, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd

Hrishikesh Jha is a Post Graduate in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from XLRI, Jamshedpur (2002) and is a graduate in Physics from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi (1999).

 

He joined Aadhar as the Chief People Officer (CPO) on 9th Mar’18. With an extensive experience of 16 years in the Human Resources domain within the Banking and Financial sector, Hrishikesh is proficient in various facets of Stake-holder Management, Turnaround Strategy, Customer Experience and Process Excellence. His last stint had been with L&T Finance Holding Ltd. where he was the Group Head- Corporate Human Resources. His previous associations have been with Barclays Capital & Wealth and ICICI Bank where he has been in leading roles within the HR function

