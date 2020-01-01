About Hume Johnson, Ph.D.
Dr. Hume Johnson is a personal branding strategist, executive coach and political scholar. She is currently Associate Professor of Communications at Roger Williams University. A former TV journalist and political speechwriter, she's the author of 'Brand YOU: Reinvent Yourself, Redefine Your Future'.
