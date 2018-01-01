Ian Lurie

Ian Lurie

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur
Ian Lurie is the CEO and founder of Portent, a Seattle-based internet marketing company. 

More From Ian Lurie

Instincts, Not Data, Will Push You Forward in 2014
Marketing

Instincts, Not Data, Will Push You Forward in 2014

Here are three reasons why marketing officers should think of people first.
3 min read
Why the Rap Genius Story Is Really About Google
Marketing

Why the Rap Genius Story Is Really About Google

Online marketing expert Ian Lurie explains how Google going after the lyrics-annotation website may not be fair.
7 min read
The Best Way to Land a Job in Social Media? Just Dive In.
Social Media

The Best Way to Land a Job in Social Media? Just Dive In.

Digital-marketing pro Ian Lurie offers up tips on how to break into the social media and digital advertising industry in this week's Ask the Expert column.
5 min read
Social Media for Small Business: Choose Wisely, Then Execute
Marketing

Social Media for Small Business: Choose Wisely, Then Execute

Our Ask the Expert digital marketing pro Ian Lurie offers up best practices on handling social media, SEO and a business' website on a budget.
5 min read
Content Marketing and SEO: Proceed With Caution
Marketing

Content Marketing and SEO: Proceed With Caution

Our Ask the Expert digital marketing pro Ian Lurie shares advice on how businesses should measure content marketing and offers some words of caution.
5 min read
5 Ways to Become a Social Media Rock Star
Marketing

5 Ways to Become a Social Media Rock Star

Our Ask the Expert this month is digital-marketing guru, Ian Lurie. Check out what he thinks businesses absolutely need in their social-media marketing strategies.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.