Ibi Montesino

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
EVP, Distributor and Customer Experience and Chief of Staff

Ibi Montesino helps the Company deliver on its purpose to nourish the potential in everyone for a healthier future. She oversees functions that develop and deliver tools and programs that support independent distributors and their customers, while also serving as chief of staff.

Latest

Leadership

How to Build a Healthier Workplace by Prioritizing Mental Health

Here are a few tips to help leaders take better care of their employees' mental health.

