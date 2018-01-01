Dr. Ijad Madisch is co-founder and CEO of ResearchGate, the professional network that connects the world of science. Following his own frustrations as a researcher isolated in his lab, Ijad founded ResearchGate in 2008 together with two friends. Since then ResearchGate has grown to more than nine million scientists worldwide.
Motivation
The Science Behind Motivating Your Staff
If you choose the right people to be on your team, live your mission and find ways to keep the momentum going, your employees will stay motivated.