Imran Tariq

Holiday Marketing
6 Simple Tips for Standing out on Google During the Holiday Season
Know what Google's Custom Intent Targeting can do? It's time that you learn.
Podcasts
Want 7-Figure Podcast Downloads? Try These 5 Strategies.
To take advantage of podcasts, you need to build your reach and find ways to get more people to listen.
Conversations
5 Psychological Hacks to Make You a Better Business Conversationalist
Becoming a better business conversationalist means approaching your conversations like a master craftsman.
Customer Engagement
To Beat the Competition, Become the Most Convenient Option for Customers
Amazon's customer-centric model is all about convenience.
Trust
5 Effective Ways to Build Trust In 'Low-Trust' Industries
For industries like financial services and SEO, it can be hard to overcome customers' wariness.
Delegation
The Best Way for Your Business to Thrive Is for It to Not Need You
Having an owner-independent business is the only way to scale sustainably.
Content Marketing
To Create Truly Compelling Content Marketing, Make It a Team Activity
Content marketing doesn't have to be something that a startup's lone advertising employee has to handle completely on his own.
Selling Online
If You Want to Sell More on Amazon, You Need to Rank on Google -- Here's How
Here's why you should utilize two search engines, not one.
Facebook Advertising
The Secret to Making Facebook Ads Work for Your Business
For those who are having trouble creating a Facebook ad that will generate leads and sales, here are the steps you need to take.