Imran Tariq

Imran Tariq

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO of Webmetrix Group
Imran Tariq is the co-founder and CEO of Webmetrix Group, a digital marketing and reputation-management company. He is a bestselling author, an expert voice on CNN, CNBC & Forbes Agency Council. Imran works with seven-figure companies and helps them drive traffic to become the market leader

More From Imran Tariq

6 Simple Tips for Standing out on Google During the Holiday Season
Holiday Marketing

6 Simple Tips for Standing out on Google During the Holiday Season

Know what Google's Custom Intent Targeting can do? It's time that you learn.
6 min read
Want 7-Figure Podcast Downloads? Try These 5 Strategies.
Podcasts

Want 7-Figure Podcast Downloads? Try These 5 Strategies.

To take advantage of podcasts, you need to build your reach and find ways to get more people to listen.
5 min read
5 Psychological Hacks to Make You a Better Business Conversationalist
Conversations

5 Psychological Hacks to Make You a Better Business Conversationalist

Becoming a better business conversationalist means approaching your conversations like a master craftsman.
7 min read
To Beat the Competition, Become the Most Convenient Option for Customers
Customer Engagement

To Beat the Competition, Become the Most Convenient Option for Customers

Amazon's customer-centric model is all about convenience.
5 min read
5 Effective Ways to Build Trust In 'Low-Trust' Industries
Trust

5 Effective Ways to Build Trust In 'Low-Trust' Industries

For industries like financial services and SEO, it can be hard to overcome customers' wariness.
5 min read
The Best Way for Your Business to Thrive Is for It to Not Need You
Delegation

The Best Way for Your Business to Thrive Is for It to Not Need You

Having an owner-independent business is the only way to scale sustainably.
5 min read
To Create Truly Compelling Content Marketing, Make It a Team Activity
Content Marketing

To Create Truly Compelling Content Marketing, Make It a Team Activity

Content marketing doesn't have to be something that a startup's lone advertising employee has to handle completely on his own.
5 min read
If You Want to Sell More on Amazon, You Need to Rank on Google -- Here's How
Selling Online

If You Want to Sell More on Amazon, You Need to Rank on Google -- Here's How

Here's why you should utilize two search engines, not one.
6 min read
The Secret to Making Facebook Ads Work for Your Business
Facebook Advertising

The Secret to Making Facebook Ads Work for Your Business

For those who are having trouble creating a Facebook ad that will generate leads and sales, here are the steps you need to take.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.