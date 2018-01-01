Indradeep Khan

Indradeep Khan

Head, Kristal.ai (India Operations)

Indradeep Khan is a post graduate from XLRI (2003 batch), where he was a top rank holder and an Economics Graduate from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata (2001 batch). He has 12 years experience in the Financial Industry and Capital Markets across APAC,  inclusive of 6 years at JP Morgan and 3 years at Deutsche Bank, where he was a Director, responsible for Rate markets. At present, he heads India operations at Kristal.ai, An AI-enabled Digital Asset Management Platform, and is responsible for the AUM on the platform and all related business development.

More From Indradeep Khan

Why Indians Need to Stop Shying Away from Financial Planners
Financial Planning

Why Indians Need to Stop Shying Away from Financial Planners

The need of the hour is to start, and the sooner, the better
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.