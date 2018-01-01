Head, Kristal.ai (India Operations)

Indradeep Khan is a post graduate from XLRI (2003 batch), where he was a top rank holder and an Economics Graduate from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata (2001 batch). He has 12 years experience in the Financial Industry and Capital Markets across APAC, inclusive of 6 years at JP Morgan and 3 years at Deutsche Bank, where he was a Director, responsible for Rate markets. At present, he heads India operations at Kristal.ai, An AI-enabled Digital Asset Management Platform, and is responsible for the AUM on the platform and all related business development.