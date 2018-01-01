Ira Chaleff

Guest Writer
Founder and president of Executive Coaching & Consulting Associates

Ira Chaleff is the best-selling author of The Courageous Follower and Intelligent Disobedience, as well as the founder of the International Leadership Association’s Followership Learning Community and a member of the ILA board of directors. He is a frequent speaker and workshop presenter on Courageous Followership, and is adjunct faculty at Georgetown University.

Risk, the Entrepreneur and Intelligent Disobedience
Don't leave your business vulnerable to risks you can do something about.
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Guide Dogs
To protect themselves and their owner, guide dogs are trained to be 'intelligently disobedient'. Entrepreneurs should learn the same skill.
