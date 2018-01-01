Issamar Ginzberg

Guest Writer

Entrepreneur, Columnist, Lecturer, Venture Capitalist and Consultant

Lecturing on three continents and with hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs reading his advice each month, Rabbi Issamar Ginzberg certainly is the "purple cow" in the world of marketing strategy and business development. An expert on marketing psychology both offline and online, Rabbi Issamar uses his unique style and background to connect the dots and formulate strategy for entrepreneurs, execuitives and nonprofit organizations. He has lectured and consulted for companies like Google, National Geographic, the Jewish National Fund and major organizations in the USA, Israel, Europe and Austrailia.