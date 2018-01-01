Issamar Ginzberg

Issamar Ginzberg

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Columnist, Lecturer, Venture Capitalist and Consultant
Lecturing on three continents and with hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs reading his advice each month, Rabbi Issamar Ginzberg certainly is the "purple cow" in the world of marketing strategy and business development. An expert on marketing psychology both offline and online, Rabbi Issamar uses his unique style and background to connect the dots and formulate strategy for entrepreneurs, execuitives and nonprofit organizations. He has lectured and consulted for companies like Google, National Geographic, the Jewish National Fund and major organizations in the USA, Israel, Europe and Austrailia.

Disney's Better Mousetrap Captures Customers of All Ages
Ready for Anything

Its magic sales funnel is a perpetual motion machine of leads, with many entry points. Can it work for you?
5 min read
Getting the Money Applause -- Even When You Have Laryngitis
Public Speaking

A successful speaker should deliver content that will impress, amaze and excite an audience.
7 min read
The Entrepreneur's Curse: Watching The Watchman!
Hiring Employees

Your company wouldn't exist without you, but once you begin hiring you've got to get out of the way and let your employees do their jobs.
9 min read
You Can Use Vicarious Experiences That Never Happened to Make Real Deals Happen
Marketing

The two important steps between where your client stands now -- and getting that deal closed, pronto!
7 min read
Using Hannukah to Send the Right Message at Crucially the Right Time
Networking

How two entrepreneurs took what they knew about Internet celebrity Gary Vaynerchuk to reach him with the proper holiday hook.
6 min read
Here's The Reason Why Full-Page Ads Are a Waste of Money
Advertising

When it comes to advertising, bigger is almost never better.
6 min read
Wazify Your Business To Get Around Bottlenecks
Efficiency

Understanding the core of Waze's popularity can help almost any business.
6 min read
Finding the Customers Right In Front of Your Eyes
Ready for Anything

An interesting anecdote about mattresses, client lists, and prospecting that can give you the insight you need to take your business to a whole new level.
5 min read
The Secret to Maximizing Your Marketing Dollars for Fun and Profit
Marketing

Don't act like the big companies. You can be doing a lot more in marketing, for a lot less money.
7 min read
Paging Cindy, If She Exists. (And Why It's Important If She Doesn't.)
Fraud

The Internet has flattened the world, but also is fraught with danger. Luckily, the Web has tools to protect yourself and your business.
4 min read
Stop Taking Part in the Most Absurd Business Ritual
Ready for Anything

Business-card swapping isn't about networking. It's about power. Here's how to assert yourself.
5 min read
Why the Elevator Pitch Hurts Your Chances of Winning New Clients
Clients

That short description of what you do can put you at a competitive disadvantage. Here's a better approach.
6 min read
The Simple Email Trick That Makes Following Up Effective
Ready for Anything

Instead of trying to get what you want from clients, try thinking first about their needs.
6 min read
Using FOIA Requests for a Competitive Edge
Competition

The government has a wealth of information that could help your business. You just have to ask.
5 min read
Finding Employees Eager to Both Work and Grow
Hiring Employees

How to ensure you are hiring employees with the ability to make you happy.
7 min read
