Issamar Ginzberg

Ready for Anything
Disney's Better Mousetrap Captures Customers of All Ages
Its magic sales funnel is a perpetual motion machine of leads, with many entry points. Can it work for you?
Public Speaking
Getting the Money Applause -- Even When You Have Laryngitis
A successful speaker should deliver content that will impress, amaze and excite an audience.
Hiring Employees
The Entrepreneur's Curse: Watching The Watchman!
Your company wouldn't exist without you, but once you begin hiring you've got to get out of the way and let your employees do their jobs.
Marketing
You Can Use Vicarious Experiences That Never Happened to Make Real Deals Happen
The two important steps between where your client stands now -- and getting that deal closed, pronto!
Networking
Using Hannukah to Send the Right Message at Crucially the Right Time
How two entrepreneurs took what they knew about Internet celebrity Gary Vaynerchuk to reach him with the proper holiday hook.
Advertising
Here's The Reason Why Full-Page Ads Are a Waste of Money
When it comes to advertising, bigger is almost never better.
Efficiency
Wazify Your Business To Get Around Bottlenecks
Understanding the core of Waze's popularity can help almost any business.
Ready for Anything
Finding the Customers Right In Front of Your Eyes
An interesting anecdote about mattresses, client lists, and prospecting that can give you the insight you need to take your business to a whole new level.
Marketing
The Secret to Maximizing Your Marketing Dollars for Fun and Profit
Don't act like the big companies. You can be doing a lot more in marketing, for a lot less money.
Fraud
Paging Cindy, If She Exists. (And Why It's Important If She Doesn't.)
The Internet has flattened the world, but also is fraught with danger. Luckily, the Web has tools to protect yourself and your business.
Ready for Anything
Stop Taking Part in the Most Absurd Business Ritual
Business-card swapping isn't about networking. It's about power. Here's how to assert yourself.
Clients
Why the Elevator Pitch Hurts Your Chances of Winning New Clients
That short description of what you do can put you at a competitive disadvantage. Here's a better approach.
Ready for Anything
The Simple Email Trick That Makes Following Up Effective
Instead of trying to get what you want from clients, try thinking first about their needs.
Competition
Using FOIA Requests for a Competitive Edge
The government has a wealth of information that could help your business. You just have to ask.
Hiring Employees
Finding Employees Eager to Both Work and Grow
How to ensure you are hiring employees with the ability to make you happy.