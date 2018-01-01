Istvan Lam

Guest Writer

Founder and CEO of Tresorit

Isvan Lam is the CEO and co-inventor of Tresorit’s encryption technology. From a very young age, Istvan had a deep interest in security and cryptography. During his time as a University student, Istvan needed a secure cloud service where he could store his personal files and intellectual property securely. Feeling that no option on the market provided the top-tier security he required, Istvan went on to develop Tresorit in 2011, deploying the strictest data security regulations backed by the company’s patent-pending cryptographic encryption technology.