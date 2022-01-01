Signing out of account, Standby...
Jacinda Santora
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Growth + Messaging Strategist
Jacinda Santora is a growth and messaging strategist who helps businesses scale through brand development/brand voice, go-to-market strategy, GTM refinement, product-market fit expansion, and copywriting.
Follow Jacinda Santora on Social
Latest
6 Tips to Drive Sustainable Business Growth
Anyone who's ever tried to drive sustainable growth can tell you, it isn't easy. Here, I'm going to share six simple growth strategy tips that can put your business on the fast track.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Krista Mashore
CEO of Krista Mashore Coaching
-
Christopher Tompkins
CEO of The Go! Agency
-
Nate Nead
Managing Director at InvestNet
-
Kenneth Burke
Vice President of Marketing
-
Xavier PRETERIT
Coach and expert in high performance real estate investment
-
Adrian Falk
Founder & CEO of Believe Advertising & PR
-
Kathryn Porritt
CEO & Founder, Icons Incorporated
-
Lion Shirdan
Founding Partner & CEO