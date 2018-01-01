Jake Rheude

Director of Business Development & Marketing for Red Stag Fulfillment
Jake Rheude is the director of business development and marketing for Red Stag Fulfillment, which operates order-fulfillment warehouses across the United States.

Authenticity

The comedian's biting political commentary offers a lesson in authenticity for marketers who want to level up their brands.
Opinion

Amazon paid zero federal income tax on a 2017 profit of $5.6 billion. It received a $784 million rebate from the new federal tax law. Seattle's 'head tax' will cost it $12.4 million yearly for five years.
Tesla

Tesla is shaking up logistics world with its semiautonomous truck.
Marketing

The deal brings the power of SEO to selling groceries.
Location

'Location, location, location' is not just for judging retail space. Every company that can should evaluate where to establish itself by both soft and hard metrics.
Amazon

Along with everything good cities want. A multibillion-dollar investment and thousands of new jobs will raise housing costs, tighten labor markets and clog streets.
Marketing

Avoid the hard sell, but make sure they remember you.
Ecommerce

Offer flawless service, and your customers will keep coming back.
