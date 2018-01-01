Jake Rheude

Authenticity
The Lessons, Surprisingly, That Marketers Can Learn From John Oliver's 'Last Week Tonight'
The comedian's biting political commentary offers a lesson in authenticity for marketers who want to level up their brands.
Opinion
Seattle Is Taxing Amazon to Help Solve Its Homeless Problem: Bad Move.
Amazon paid zero federal income tax on a 2017 profit of $5.6 billion. It received a $784 million rebate from the new federal tax law. Seattle's 'head tax' will cost it $12.4 million yearly for five years.
Tesla
Tesla's New Semi Could Change Shipping As We Know It
Tesla is shaking up logistics world with its semiautonomous truck.
Marketing
How the Amazon Whole Foods Acquisition Will Disrupt Food Marketing
The deal brings the power of SEO to selling groceries.
Location
6 Key Questions to Get You Set Up Where You Want to Be
'Location, location, location' is not just for judging retail space. Every company that can should evaluate where to establish itself by both soft and hard metrics.
Amazon
4 Obvious Pros and 4 Disconcerting Cons for Whatever City Wins Amazon's HQ2
Along with everything good cities want. A multibillion-dollar investment and thousands of new jobs will raise housing costs, tighten labor markets and clog streets.
Marketing
Solving the 'Divorce Lawyer' Marketing Problem
Avoid the hard sell, but make sure they remember you.
Ecommerce
Here's How Small Businesses Beat the Ecommerce Big Guys
Offer flawless service, and your customers will keep coming back.