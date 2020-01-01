James Dymitriw

James Dymitriw

About James Dymitriw

James is a well-known name in real estate. He is also the CEO and Founder of Kingsley Wallace Inc. - a renowned company known for purchasing houses and renovating them with the home owner in mind. 

More From James Dymitriw

7 Real Estate Industry Leaders To Follow Going Into 2021
Sponsored Content

7 Real Estate Industry Leaders To Follow Going Into 2021

It can be risky to try your luck in the industry. It's not a cheap venture by any means, and lots of people even face bankruptcy, but with the proper precautions and skills, anyone can thrive
10 min read