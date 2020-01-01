About James McKinney
James McKinney is the Founder & Host of The Startup Story, a multi-channel brand platform that brings the lessons of highly successful founders directly to the everyday founder. Whether it is through The Startup Story podcast or via the Startup Story LIVE event series, entrepreneurs everywhere can receive tactical and practical guidance from founders who are a few steps ahead.
More From James McKinney
Running a Business
How to Stabilize & Fortify Your Business in a COVID Economy
Following the Footprints of Successful Business Owners to Successfully Bounce Back in Business During and Post Disaster