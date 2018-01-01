Jamie Hill

Jamie Hill

Founder and CEO of adMarketplace
Jamie Hill, CEO, founded adMarketplace in March of 2000. The company is an independent search advertising marketplace for searches outside of Google and Yahoo/Bing.

More From Jamie Hill

7 Ways to Grow Your Startup in a Crowded Market
Competition

7 Ways to Grow Your Startup in a Crowded Market

It's not easy to start a company in a hostile economic environment, especially when your company competes in an industry that is traditionally dominated by a large player or two.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.