Jamie Pennington

Jamie Pennington

Guest Writer
Jamie Pennington is a co-founder and co-CEO of SeeItFit.com, a social media technology company, and a former president of Flexible Executives. In her early 20s, Pennington was the youngest female vice president at Wachovia Securities. After holding leadership positions at Legg Mason Wood Walker and Frost Securities, she became a managing director at Capital One. 

More From Jamie Pennington

The Best Way to Ask Friends and Family for Seed Capital
Startup Financing

The Best Way to Ask Friends and Family for Seed Capital

With just a fraction of startups receiving venture capital financing, approach your social circles, with these five pointers in mind.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.