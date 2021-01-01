Jan Risi

Jan Risi

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President and CEO of Independent Purchasing Cooperative

Jan Risi is a seasoned executive with experience leading a $5 billion organization with a focus on supply-chain management. Risi’s experience as an operational leader has included cost-saving measures, building food manufacturing facilities and leading technology platforms.

