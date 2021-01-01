Signing out of account, Standby...
Jan Risi
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President and CEO of Independent Purchasing Cooperative
Jan Risi is a seasoned executive with experience leading a $5 billion organization with a focus on supply-chain management. Risi’s experience as an operational leader has included cost-saving measures, building food manufacturing facilities and leading technology platforms.
Follow Jan Risi on Social
Latest
Dogs Make Everything Better, Including Your Business
Raising a dog brings unimaginable joy to your life. It can also enhance your business.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Nick Chernets
CEO of DataForSEO
-
Scott Bartnick
COO at Otter PR
-
Katie Murphy
Founder & CEO of Expansion Group
-
David Wagoner
Co-Founder and CMO of P3 Media
-
Joseph Ferriolo
Director of Wise Business Plans
-
Jeff J Hunter
Founder of VA Staffer | Virtual Assistant Staffer
-
stephen snyder
Public Company Executive, Board Member, Attorney
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store