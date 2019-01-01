My Queue

Janet Teo

Co-founder, Hyperlab

About Janet Teo

Janet Teo is the co-founder of Hyperlab and serves as the Senior Vice-President, Sales and Client Servicing. Her advertising experience started with OgilvyOne in Kuala Lumpur, where she worked as Business Director, before joining BBDO in 2008. Her entrepreneurial streak emerged in 2010 when she co-founded FutureLab, and in 2012 became CEO of Next Digital (that became APD) where she headed the Malaysian office.

Innovative Ways how AI can Enhance Employee Experience
Innovative Ways how AI can Enhance Employee Experience

When we speak about artificial intelligence (AI), much of the industry is focussed on applications for customers. And while they are vast, companies who miss looking at innovating their employee experiences could be missing out
6 min read