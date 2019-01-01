Janet Teo is the co-founder of Hyperlab and serves as the Senior Vice-President, Sales and Client Servicing. Her advertising experience started with OgilvyOne in Kuala Lumpur, where she worked as Business Director, before joining BBDO in 2008. Her entrepreneurial streak emerged in 2010 when she co-founded FutureLab, and in 2012 became CEO of Next Digital (that became APD) where she headed the Malaysian office.