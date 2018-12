Guest Writer

Co-Founder and COO at Fyber

Janis Zech is the co-founder and chief operating officer at Fyber. Zech is a Berlin and San Francisco-based serial entrepreneur and angel investor passionate about technology ventures. He co-founded Fyber in 2009, and has since grown it to a leading mobile advertising technology company with offices in San Francisco and Berlin.

Zech was previously with Team Europe, one of Europe's most successful incubators, and invested in several seed stage startups.