Jason Falls and Erik Deckers

Jason Falls is principal of Louisville, Ky.-based Social Media Explorer, a social media marketing, digital marketing and public relations consulting service. Erik Deckers is owner and vice president of creative services at Indianapolis-based Professional Blog Service, a ghost blogging and social media agency.

How to Use Social Media for Research and Development
Consider this advice for getting customer feedback over Facebook and Twitter.
5 min read
6 Steps for Dealing With Social Media Detractors
Consider this advice for handling upset customers with grace, humor and honesty.
4 min read
