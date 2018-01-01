Jason Falls and Erik Deckers

Jason Falls is principal of Louisville, Ky.-based Social Media Explorer, a social media marketing, digital marketing and public relations consulting service. Erik Deckers is owner and vice president of creative services at Indianapolis-based Professional Blog Service, a ghost blogging and social media agency.
Marketing
How to Use Social Media for Research and Development
Consider this advice for getting customer feedback over Facebook and Twitter.
Marketing
6 Steps for Dealing With Social Media Detractors
Consider this advice for handling upset customers with grace, humor and honesty.