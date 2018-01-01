Jason Richelson is the founder and chief strategy officer of ShopKeep, a point-of-sale platform for the iPad.
Vacations
How to Take a Real Vacation While Running Your Business
Here are five surefire tips to take the stress out of managing a small business while you're away, drinking piña coladas and kicking back on the beach.
Entrepreneurship
Small Businesses and Startups Have More in Common Than You Think
At the heart of both of these business models are six core qualities entrepreneurs need to succeed
Project Grow
3 Warren Buffett Quotes Your Business Should Live By
While it's universally recognized that Buffett has exceptional investment acumen, his fearlessness and willingness to go against traditional business norms should be an inspiration for organizations to do the same.
Managing Technology
Don't Get Stuck in the Software Jam
Local business owners are now hot property in Silicon Valley and countless startups are releasing a slew of cloud-based tools targeted towards the SMBs.