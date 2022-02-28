Jason Tartick

Jason is the host of a top-charting business podcast, “Trading Secrets,” as well as author of the book The Restart Roadmap. He is the founder of Restart, a career management and personal financial consulting company. His Restart All Access group has created international networking opportunities for those focused on career navigation and small business startups. In addition he is an investor in a financial trading app and a social media talent agency. He has utilized his professional platform to speak on a wide array of subjects at universities and corporate associations.

http://www.jasontartick.com/