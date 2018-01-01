Jaspar Weir

Guest Writer
Co-founder and president of TaskUs

Jaspar Weir is co-founder and president of TaskUs, the leading provider of customer care and back-office outsourcing to evolving businesses around the world. Jaspar  was awarded the 2017 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award and recently launched his podcast, CXYZ.

Your Customer Service Team Should Be in Every Strategy Meeting
Customer Service

Get the people who know what your customers want and need -- your customer service team -- more involved in company decisions.
5 min read
You're Making Scaling Harder Than It Needs to Be
Scaling

The path to scaling smart only takes two steps: knowing what needs your attention and prioritizing those tasks.
4 min read
