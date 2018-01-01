Jay Baer

Jay Baer

Guest Writer
Author, Speaker and Founder of Convince & Convert
Jay Baer is an author, speaker and the founder of Convince & Convert. 

More From Jay Baer

Chatter That Matters: 4 Must-Haves for Word-of-Mouth Marketing That Works
Word of Mouth

Chatter That Matters: 4 Must-Haves for Word-of-Mouth Marketing That Works

Cultivating a differentiator that's remarkable, relevant, realistic and repeatable is critical in our hypercompetitive marketplace. From there, word-of-mouth marketing takes on a power of its own.
7 min read
Death by 280 Characters: How to Avoid Viral Social Media Blunders
Social Media Marketing

Death by 280 Characters: How to Avoid Viral Social Media Blunders

It takes minimal time for an ill-conceived post to go viral, so don't leave your company's social media strategy to chance. Follow these tips to implement better processes, conduct smarter training and hire the right people.
5 min read
3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Take from Hollywood's War on Rotten Tomatoes
Product Reviews

3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Take from Hollywood's War on Rotten Tomatoes

No matter how established your company might be, criticism still stings. Instead of plugging your ears and tuning out critics, use reviews as a direct pipeline for feedback.
7 min read
Trigger Your Enthusiasm: What the HBO Hack Says About Customer Delight
Customer Engagement

Trigger Your Enthusiasm: What the HBO Hack Says About Customer Delight

By gathering intel and piloting potential talk triggers, entrepreneurs can build awareness and encourage the masses to do the marketing themselves.
7 min read
6 Rules for Meeting Millennial Customer Service Expectations
Marketing to Millennials

6 Rules for Meeting Millennial Customer Service Expectations

To capture the enormous purchasing power of millennials and Gen Z, you need to shift your style to match the preferences of these young consumers. It's time to drop the phone and take up the social media mantle.
7 min read
6 Steps for Handling Social Media Complaints Like a Pro
Complaints

6 Steps for Handling Social Media Complaints Like a Pro

Learn how to deal with online complaints effectively by remembering a simple acronym.
13 min read
4 Ways to Boost Customer Advocacy -- Fast
Customer Loyalty

4 Ways to Boost Customer Advocacy -- Fast

Use awareness and speed to turn social media criticism into a sale.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.