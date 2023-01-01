Jayal Lakhani
VP of Product Management, Modern Computing Solutions Group
Jayal Lakhani is the vice president of product management within the Modern Computing Solutions Group (MCSG). His team are responsible for product management, marketing, operations, advanced solutions planning, and our Client Solutions aaS offerings. He has degrees from the University of Mumbai and The University of Texas at San Antonio. He resides with his family in India.
You Should be Great at Your Business, Not IT
Solutions exist that can help businesses offload the burden of managing IT infrastructure, so leaders can focus on their expertise, not IT.
