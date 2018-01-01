Jayesh Desai

Founder & Chairman - Shareconomy & Group Chairman - Rajhans (Desai-Jain) Group.

Jayesh Desai is a very young, charismatic, energetic and passionate personality, who has been leading the Group since its inception. He is a first-generation entrepreneur, an exemplary leader and a driving force behind the success of the Rajhans Group.

A versatile man with strong business acumen, Mr. Desai heads planning and strategic business development and plays an active role in developing business strategies for the group. Having personally leading multiple business categories with a difference, he is well-known to drive every new opportunity with midas touch. He also spearheads the social welfare activities for the group.

#7 Reasons to Improve B2B E-commerce Experience for Consumers
B2B

If given a right push towards presentation with a focus on aesthetics B2B e-commerce can give better user experience to its consumers.
#7 Reasons to Invest in Indian B2B E-commerce Marketplace
B2B

Due to continuous demands from SMEs on a logistic front lot of B2B E-commerce players are coming up and growing exponentially.
#7 Innovative Ways to Improve Capacity Utilization
Grow Your Business

Capacity utilization has always been a challenge for any new capacity installed or for those who are already established.
