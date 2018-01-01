San Francisco-based Jean-Baptiste Rudelle is the co-founder and CEO of Criteo, a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Paris. He a serial entrepreneur with a combination of tech and business experience, having founded and served as the CEO of K-Mobile Kiwee.
Ecommerce
The 4 Elements of a Winning Ecommerce Ad Strategy
The Internet has opened vast retailing opportunities but advertising remains a mix of data and intuition.
Mobile
4 Mobile Strategies That Will Help Startups Gain Market Share
Optimizing your strategy for iPhones? Don't forget to consider Android, as well.
Advertising
What Startups Need to Know About Ad Tech
Focus marketing dollars on the very people who actually want to buy something you're selling.