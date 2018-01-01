Jean-Baptiste Rudelle

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO of Criteo

San Francisco-based Jean-Baptiste Rudelle is the co-founder and CEO of Criteo, a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Paris. He a serial entrepreneur with a combination of tech and business experience, having founded and served as the CEO of K-Mobile Kiwee.

More From Jean-Baptiste Rudelle

The 4 Elements of a Winning Ecommerce Ad Strategy
Ecommerce

The 4 Elements of a Winning Ecommerce Ad Strategy

The Internet has opened vast retailing opportunities but advertising remains a mix of data and intuition.
5 min read
4 Mobile Strategies That Will Help Startups Gain Market Share
Mobile

4 Mobile Strategies That Will Help Startups Gain Market Share

Optimizing your strategy for iPhones? Don't forget to consider Android, as well.
4 min read
What Startups Need to Know About Ad Tech
Advertising

What Startups Need to Know About Ad Tech

Focus marketing dollars on the very people who actually want to buy something you're selling.
6 min read
